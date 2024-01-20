Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 374.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 48.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PAC stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.23). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 49.24% and a net margin of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $424.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $2.1589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAC

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.