H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.450 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $76.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.89. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 123.9% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 227,055 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

