Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $128,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NEE opened at $57.26 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

