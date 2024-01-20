Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 426 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $113.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

