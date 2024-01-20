HC Wainwright Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $92.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APLS. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,712,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after buying an additional 40,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

