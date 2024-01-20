HC Wainwright Lowers EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target to $33.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.17.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EYPT

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $24.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.70.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 1,458 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $4,901,515.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,010,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,017,373.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,362,292 shares of company stock valued at $68,924,919 and sold 2,246,113 shares valued at $43,564,052. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $240,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.