Head-To-Head Comparison: GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) versus Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSI Technology and Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $29.69 million 1.87 -$15.98 million ($0.73) -3.01 Navitas Semiconductor $37.94 million 29.54 $73.91 million ($0.74) -8.49

Navitas Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSI Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Navitas Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GSI Technology and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $9.98, suggesting a potential upside of 58.97%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -77.58% -35.86% -30.71% Navitas Semiconductor -180.86% -19.10% -16.20%

Volatility & Risk

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats GSI Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. The company also provides static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs, a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. In addition, it offers radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for military/defense and aerospace applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company's products are used as components in its original equipment manufacturer customers' products, including routers, switches, and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; automotive applications comprising smart cruise control; medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment; and audio/video processing. It markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

