Head-To-Head Contrast: Agape ATP (ATPC) and Its Peers

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Agape ATP to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Agape ATP and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agape ATP 0 0 0 0 N/A Agape ATP Competitors 13 161 319 0 2.62

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 46.13%. Given Agape ATP’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agape ATP has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Agape ATP $1.86 million -$1.69 million -23.54 Agape ATP Competitors $1.49 billion -$102.78 million 10.56

This table compares Agape ATP and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Agape ATP’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Agape ATP. Agape ATP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Agape ATP and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agape ATP -130.27% -191.90% -87.18% Agape ATP Competitors -133.70% 105.38% -19.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agape ATP rivals beat Agape ATP on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names. Its products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP2 Energized Mineral Concentrate, a nutritional supplement, which supports and enhances nutritional biochemical activities; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1 Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement. The company also provides BEAUNIQUE Mito+, an antioxidant drink for cellular, immune, metabolic, brain, and skin health; and ORYC-Organic Youth Care Cleansing Bar, an organic cleansing soap for the skin. In addition, it offers N°1 Med-Hydration, a mask that enhances skin moisture and luminosity; N°2 Med-Whitening, a mask for boosting skin moisture level and protecting skin against UV radiation; N°3 Med-Firming, which provides protection and maintenance of the basal skin collagen production; ÉNERGÉTIQUE hyaluronic acid serum; and ÉNERGÉTIQUE mousse facial cleanser, as well as Trim+, which inhibits the activities of carbohydrates digestive enzymes that result in a reduction of the breakdown and absorption of sugars. Further, the company engages in wholesaling of health and wellness products; and wellness and wellbeing lifestyle promotion services, as well as provision of complementary health therapies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

