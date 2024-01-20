HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) vs. Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Critical Review

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Onfolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Onfolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 1.13 -$6.68 million ($0.13) -3.69 Onfolio $2.22 million 1.31 -$4.23 million ($1.64) -0.35

Profitability

Onfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HeartCore Enterprises. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -13.46% -19.20% -9.91% Onfolio -167.91% -46.21% -35.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HeartCore Enterprises and Onfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Onfolio has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 427.24%. Given Onfolio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Onfolio is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats Onfolio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

