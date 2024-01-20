HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

HEICO Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $176.29 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $153.63 and a 1 year high of $191.00. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.05.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

