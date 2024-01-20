HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Shares Down 0.9%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €80.20 ($88.13) and last traded at €81.00 ($89.01). Approximately 77,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.70 ($89.78).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body and interior lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.