Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HTGC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.31.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

