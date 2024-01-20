Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,947.33

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,947.33 ($24.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,960.50 ($24.95). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,926 ($24.51), with a volume of 350,922 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.36) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,972.50 ($25.10).

The stock has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,721.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,798.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,947.57.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

