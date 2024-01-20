Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.52 on Thursday. Hologic has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

