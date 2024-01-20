Hoylecohen LLC Invests $233,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $138.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

