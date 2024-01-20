Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $333.14.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $329.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.35. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

