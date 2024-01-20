Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 11,294 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.0% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $367,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,594,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,492,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.05. 3,258,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.