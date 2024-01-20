Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.8% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $260.64. 2,509,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $320.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

