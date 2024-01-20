Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys 710 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.06. 19,790,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,687,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.26. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

