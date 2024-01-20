Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys 781 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 534,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 255,621 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 24,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 298,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,032,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 96,263 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 871,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.76. 602,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

