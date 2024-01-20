Hudson Value Partners LLC Cuts Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Azenta makes up approximately 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Azenta by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Azenta by 35.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZTA stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.41. 293,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.71. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $67.46.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

