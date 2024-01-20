Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.82. 959,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

