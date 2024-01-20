Hudson Value Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after buying an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,434,000 after buying an additional 635,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after buying an additional 819,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,328,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

