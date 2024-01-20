Hudson Value Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,029. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.29, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.50 and a 1 year high of $290.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.52, for a total value of $1,357,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,867,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

