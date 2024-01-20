Hudson Value Partners LLC Raises Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $618,145,000 after acquiring an additional 234,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.69. 669,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,186. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average is $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

