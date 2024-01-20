Hudson Value Partners LLC Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

EL traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $125.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,697. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average is $148.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Bank of America reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

