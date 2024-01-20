Hudson Value Partners LLC Trims Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.97. 4,177,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

