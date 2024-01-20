Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.15% of Hyatt Hotels worth $239,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,412,000 after purchasing an additional 275,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $130.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $133.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average of $115.35.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,302 shares of company stock worth $9,371,534 in the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

