IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Shares Up 1.9%

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $78.00. 1,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.

IMCD Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.58.

About IMCD

(Get Free Report)

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bioactives, biocides, chelates, functional additives, rheology modifiers, silicones, solubilisers, and solvents; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.