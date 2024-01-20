Industry Ventures L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)

Industry Ventures L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,878 shares during the period. Spire Global accounts for approximately 0.5% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings in Spire Global were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 814.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 483,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 430,862 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Lane Generational LLC raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 2,697,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Spire Global from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Boyd C. Johnson sold 6,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $28,202.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,839.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPIR opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 65.67% and a negative net margin of 69.03%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Global, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

