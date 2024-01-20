Industry Ventures L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 347,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Riskified comprises about 2.1% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned about 0.21% of Riskified as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Riskified by 173.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Riskified by 192.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the period. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSKD. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Riskified Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $711.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Riskified Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Profile

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

