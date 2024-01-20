Industry Ventures L.L.C. Trims Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Industry Ventures L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,815,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972,914 shares during the quarter. Marqeta makes up 53.8% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned 1.28% of Marqeta worth $40,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Marqeta by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $6.00 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

