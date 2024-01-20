Infosys’ (INFY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Get Infosys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Infosys

Infosys Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of INFY opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.