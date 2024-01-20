Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 975 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 467,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 76,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

