Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.21.

Shares of NFLX opened at $482.95 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $503.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.38. The company has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

