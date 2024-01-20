Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $484.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.64 and a 200-day moving average of $450.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $485.02. The company has a market cap of $374.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.