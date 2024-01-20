Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

