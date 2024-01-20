Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on J. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

