Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New Investment in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in DallasNews in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DallasNews in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in DallasNews during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DallasNews by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DallasNews alerts:

DallasNews Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of DALN opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. DallasNews Co. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.68.

DallasNews Announces Dividend

DallasNews ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 84.82% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.25%. DallasNews’s payout ratio is -48.85%.

DallasNews Company Profile

(Free Report)

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.