Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,918 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,462,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,072,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,141,000 after buying an additional 2,882,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,666,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,564,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.