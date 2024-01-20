Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 1.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $190.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.77. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

