Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 219 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $200.78 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

