Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 56 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,919,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,616.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,355.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3,120.96. The company has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,289.69 and a 12-month high of $3,622.59.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

