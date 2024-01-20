Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes $114,000 Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 316.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.85% and a return on equity of 2,688.45%. The company had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 3.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

