Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 948.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $84.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

