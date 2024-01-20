Inno Holdings Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on January 23rd (NASDAQ:INHD)

Inno’s (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 23rd. Inno had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 14th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Inno’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Inno Price Performance
INHD stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Inno has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $19.21.
Inno Company Profile
