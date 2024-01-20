Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Acquires 543,977 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

On Thursday, January 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 740,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $22,214,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 344,569 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $10,057,969.11.

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,626,983 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,149,802 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.91 per share, with a total value of $122,345,231.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BRK-B stock opened at $367.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

