Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Buys $14,274,715.20 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at $661,747,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $36.39 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

