Insider Buying: Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) CEO Acquires $1,012,000.00 in Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Damien Lamendola purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,951,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,201.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Damien Lamendola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Damien Lamendola purchased 150,000 shares of Marpai stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00.

Marpai Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MRAI opened at $1.16 on Friday. Marpai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 5.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marpai

Marpai ( NASDAQ:MRAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 789.96% and a negative net margin of 89.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marpai stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.79% of Marpai worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marpai in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

