Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $10,904.25 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $10,904.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $193.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 109.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arteris by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Arteris by 29.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 156,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arteris by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arteris by 12.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

