Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $10,904.25 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $10,904.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arteris Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $193.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 109.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
